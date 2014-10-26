Serbian parliament approves revised 2014 budget, pension, wage cuts

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s parliament on Sunday backed a revised 2014 budget, raising the deficit target and approving cuts to pensions and public sector wages as of November 1.

Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said the austerity budget was needed to secure International Monetary Fund financing, with the government hoping to reach a loan deal before the new year to reassure investors and cut borrowing costs.

However, the government could face protests, with school teachers in several towns already staging a one-day strike last Wednesday to denounce the proposed cuts, Serbian media reported.

Public sector salaries over 25,000 Serbian dinars ($265) per month will be slashed by 10 percent and pensions above 25,000 dinars will be cut progressively. Those receiving less -- accounting for some 60 percent of pensioners -- will not be hit.

The revised budget sees the deficit coming in at 5.7 percent of national output this year from a previous target of 4.6 percent, highlighting Serbia’s deteriorating economy.

This does not include below-the-line items, such as bank guarantees to state-owned firms, that are used in IMF standards. The broader figure, known as the consolidated budget deficit, may hit 8.3 percent, against a previous target of 7.1 percent, says Serbia’s top economic advisory body, the Fiscal Council.

Serbia’s economy is expected to contract 1 percent this year, while national debt is forecast to rise to 73 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

In an address to parliament on Friday, Vucic said more savings would be included in the 2015 budget, which is expected to be approved by parliament by December.

“We are asking for patience for at least another year and a half,” he said. “We are saving to .. lower our debt and boost growth in Serbia.”

The new budget was approved by 189 deputies in the 250-seat parliament, with just 200 lawmakers taking part in the vote.

Opposition parties criticized the ruling coalition for cutting pensions and public wages and urged instead that it slash subsidies to loss-making companies, which amount to some 750 million euros ($952.05 million) a year.

Formal loan negotiations with the IMF had been due in the summer, but were postponed following devastating floods in May and delays to the government’s spending plans.

The Fiscal Council, which had suggested wage and pension cuts of at least 15 percent, is due to give its assessment of the revised budget on Monday.