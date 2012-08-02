EU warns Serbia law a threat to cbank independence

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The European Union has told Serbia it risks taking a “step back” on its path to membership of the bloc if lawmakers adopt a draft law being debated on Thursday that would increase government control over the central bank.

In emailed comments to Reuters late on Wednesday, the deputy head of the EU delegation to Serbia, Adriano Martins, said the draft amendments “raise deep concerns as they are likely to jeopardize the principle of independence of the National Bank.”

Serbia’s opposition says the amendments are an attempt by the new Socialist-led government to secure central bank supportive for more expansive fiscal policy to halt a slide into recession and rein in unemployment of 25 percent.

If adopted, the legislation could see governor Dejan Soskic, who has stuck to a restrictive monetary policy despite an increasingly bleak economic outlook, out of a job within 90 days, having served less than half of his six-year term.

The amendments would also create a powerful, parliament-appointed supervisory body represented on the central bank’s executive board.

Submitting the text on Wednesday, coalition lawmakers said the amendments were designed to “increase parliamentary supervision” of the bank but “not jeopardize” its independence. The government has accused Soskic of negligence in the collapse of a small lender late last year.

But the EU response reinforces the concern felt among Western diplomats over the direction Serbia might take under the new government, an alliance of socialists and nationalists led by Socialist Party leader Ivica Dacic, the wartime spokesman of late Serb strongman Slobodan Milosevic.

FROZEN IMF DEAL

Dacic says he wants Serbia to join the EU, but diplomats admit uncertainty over his government’s commitment to the difficult political and economic reforms it will take, particularly at a time of deep economic hardship.

Martins said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, had not been consulted on the amendments, and cautioned:

“The adoption of these amendments would be a considerable step back in the alignment of Serbia’s legislation and principles with the European Union.”

Serbia became an official candidate for EU membership in March, a milestone for a country mired in war and isolation under Milosevic in the 1990s.

The draft states that a new bank leadership would be appointed within 90 days of the law entering into force, making Soskic the fourth governor to be forced out before the end of his term since Milosevic’s departure from power in 2000.

Soskic has kept the highest official interest rates in the region at 10.25 percent and railed against a budget deficit of over 7 percent of output as well as public debt of almost 55 percent which is far higher than levels recommended for similar emerging economies by the International Monetary Fund.

But the government says its priority is to boost growth through fiscal expansion, with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking 0.6 percent in the second quarter of the year after a 1.3 percent contraction in the first.

Rising debt prompted the IMF to freeze a 1 billion euro ($1.23 billion) standby deal with Serbia in February. The government says it wants to renew talks, but the bank legislation is unlikely to sit well with the lender.

The absence of IMF backing, and weeks of political uncertainty after an inconclusive May election, have driven the Serbian dinar to record lows against the euro this year. ($1 = 0.8132 euros)