Serbia plans to bankrupt 188 state firms, trim 5,000 jobs

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia intends to declare 188 state companies bankrupt and lay off around 5,000 workers, the Economy Minister said on Friday, as it finally tackles an ex-Communist legacy of unproductive and in some cases defunct businesses.

The long-promised move is aimed at meeting the terms of a 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) loan deal with the International Monetary Fund and putting Serbia on course for eventual European Union entry.

Serbia, which spends around 1 billion euros annually on subsidies and sovereign guarantees for its state-owned enterprises, has agreed to offload its remaining state firms, including 512 companies operated by the Privatisation Agency.

Hundreds of Serbia’s state companies lost their markets in the Balkan wars of the 1990s and were returned to the agency stripped of assets after murky privatization deals in the 2000s.

Economy Minister Zeljko Sertic said the bankruptcy of 188 companies from the agency’s portfolio would lead to the loss of around 5,000 jobs and that the government will halt attempts to sell another 90 firms that the agency runs.

“Most of these companies are inactive ... they are making losses but they do not exist in real life,” Sertic told Tanjug news agency. “They are just empty shells,” he added.

Sertic said he holds little hope for revenues from sales of such companies, but there may be scope to privatize Telekom Srbije operator, a concession on Belgrade’s airport and other top state firms in 2015.

Serbia’s parliament finally endorsed painful economic change last month by adopting a 2015 budget that tackles the cost of winding down state firms and envisages a consolidated deficit, including spending on local communities, subsidies and sovereign guarantees, at around 6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The spending plan is a part of an IMF deal that also stipulates around 27,000 public sector job cuts.

“Under the IMF deal, half of privatization revenues can be directly invested in important infrastructure projects ... while the rest can be used for the repayment of expensive loans,” Sertic said.

The deal requires Serbia to save 1.3 billion euros by 2017 to cap debt, which neared 70 percent of GDP in 2014. Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic’s government has already cut some pensions and public sector salaries from last November.

($1 = 0.8321 euros)