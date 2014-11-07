Air Serbia to resume flights to Croatia's capital after 23-years

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Air Serbia is to resume flights between Belgrade and the Croatian capital of Zagreb next month after a 23-year break, the carrier said on Friday.

Serbia and Croatia, both ex-Yugoslav republics, split in acrimony in 1991, triggering a four-year war and severing all political and economic relations.

The two countries started normalizing ties, including trade and traffic, after the war ended in 1995. Last year Croatia became a member of the European Union and Serbia also wants to join the bloc.

Air Serbia, which emerged last year from the now-defunct Yugoslav-era JAT Airways and is now 49 percent owned by the United Arab Emirates airline Etihad Airways, said it will operate two daily flights between Belgrade and Zagreb from December 12.

“The flights will meet the growing demand of ... travelers regularly commuting between these two capitals and will save them considerable time in comparison to traveling by train or car,” said Chief Executive Dane Kondic.

JAT’s predecessor Aeroput first flew a service between the two cities in 1928. After World War II JAT took on the service until August 1991.

Air Serbia also maintains flights to Croatia’s Adriatic cities of Dubrovnik, Pula and Split.

