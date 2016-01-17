Serbia's PM says wants snap election, urges party to back call

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday he had decided to call a snap election and urged the leadership of his conservative Progressive Party to back the move

“It is my decision ... to go for elections, for the future of Serbia,” Vucic told a board meeting of the party in Belgrade.

The Progressives won the last election in March 2014 in a landslide and still enjoy strong poll ratings despite cuts in public sector wages and pensions as part of a drive to stabilize Serbia’s finances and prepare it for European Union membership.