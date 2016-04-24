FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's ruling party set to win parliamentary majority-projection
April 24, 2016 / 7:27 PM / a year ago

Serbia's ruling party set to win parliamentary majority-projection

Serbian Prime Minister and leader of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Aleksandar Vucic casts his ballot at a polling station during elections in Belgrade, Serbia April 24, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic’s Progressive Party is set to win around 56 percent of votes cast in Serbia’s general election on Sunday, according to an initial projection by pollster Cesid based on a small sample of votes.

That would give the conservative Progressives another absolute majority in parliament. However, Cesid cautioned its projection was preliminary and would change.

The Socialists were set to remain the second biggest party with 10.9 percent of the vote while the ultra-nationalist Radical Party of Vojislav Seselj, acquitted last month of war crimes by the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, is set to be the third largest party in parliament with 7.3 percent of the vote, according to the projection.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic; editing by Adrian Croft

