Serbia's ruling party set to win parliamentary majority-projection

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic’s Progressive Party is set to win around 56 percent of votes cast in Serbia’s general election on Sunday, according to an initial projection by pollster Cesid based on a small sample of votes.

That would give the conservative Progressives another absolute majority in parliament. However, Cesid cautioned its projection was preliminary and would change.

The Socialists were set to remain the second biggest party with 10.9 percent of the vote while the ultra-nationalist Radical Party of Vojislav Seselj, acquitted last month of war crimes by the U.N. tribunal in The Hague, is set to be the third largest party in parliament with 7.3 percent of the vote, according to the projection.