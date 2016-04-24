Serbian Prime Minister Vucic claims victory in general election

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s pro-western Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic claimed victory in the country’s general election on Sunday after a pollster’s projections showed his conservative Progressive Party winning around half of the votes cast.

“The citizens of Serbia again gave us the honor to lead the government,” Vucic told supporters.

Vucic went to the polls two years early, saying he wanted a new mandate from voters for negotiations to join the European Union, which will entail potentially painful economic restructuring. The results look set to secure the Progressives another parliamentary majority.