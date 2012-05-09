FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbia's Democrats, Socialists agree new alliance
#World News
May 9, 2012 / 10:02 AM / 5 years ago

Serbia's Democrats, Socialists agree new alliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Serbian President and Democratic Party leader Boris Tadic addresses the media after preliminary results in Serbia's general elections in Belgrade May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s reformist Democratic Party and the Socialists of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic agreed on Wednesday to form a governing coalition that would keep the country edging towards the European Union.

The alliance locks out the opposition Serbian Progressive Party, which narrowly won a parliamentary election on Sunday, but it will need the support of another junior partner to secure a majority of 126 in the 250-seat parliament.

In a statement, the Democratic Party (DS) said the Socialists (SPS) had agreed to support DS candidate and incumbent Serbian President Boris Tadic for a new term in a run-off election on May 20.

“All issues of (personnel) in establishing the institutions of government and local self-government will be the subject of further talks after completion of the election for president of Serbia,” the statement said.

Tadic goes head-to-head on May 20 with Tomislav Nikolic, leader of the Progressives and a former ultranationalist ally of Milosevic. Tadic narrowly won the first round on Sunday.

Together, the Democrats and Socialists have 111 seats.

For a majority, they will need the support of either the pro-business United Regions party of former central bank governor Mladjan Dinkic or the staunchly pro-European Liberal Democratic Party of Cedomir Jovanovic.

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich

