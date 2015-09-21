Serbian PM vows to complete public sector overhaul, or call election

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic speaks during an interview with Reuters in Vienna, Austria, August 26, 2015. Vucic said on Wednesday there was a 50/50 chance his government would call an early election, though he declined to give his reasons. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader - RTX1PS1M

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia will be “entirely dedicated” next year to selling off and restructuring big state-owned companies, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday, and threatened to hold a snap election if he sees resistance.

Vucic, interviewed as part of the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, said a government drive to balance state finances would curb the general government budget deficit this year to not more than 1.5 or 1.6 percent of output, far less than the 4.75 percent agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

Lay-offs in the public sector for this year were on target at 15,000, he said, but admitted the overhaul of state-owned enterprises was too slow.

“It can be and it should be much faster and I dare say much better,” Vucic said.

“The entire 2016, before even 2016, we will have to take some very important steps on our railroads, Srbijagas, EPS, and 2016 will be entirely dedicated to this hard and difficult job.”

Srbijagas is Serbia’s gas monopoly and EPS is the power utility. EPS alone has a workforce of over 30,000 people.

Many of Serbia’s big, often loss-making state enterprises are controlled by political parties, offering vast networks of political patronage. Their sale or closure risks driving up unemployment that has dropped over recent months to 17.9 percent. Successive governments since the fall of strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000 have dodged the task, fearing the political backlash.

Vucic, prime minister since April last year, says he is already considering a snap election. He said the most important issue for him was whether his government – currently a coalition between his conservative Progressive Party and the smaller Socialists – could finalize the process of privatization.

UAE LOAN

“If I see that we can’t do it without new elections, we’ll go for new elections,” he said. “If I see that we can do it without new elections, or that new elections would put in jeopardy that process, we won’t have new elections.”

Fuelling the speculation about a snap election early next year is a government pledge to raise public sector wages and pensions before then, having cut them late last year to clinch the 1.2 billion euro deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Vucic, a former ultra-nationalist who has rebranded himself as a pro-European reformer, said he expected the increases to be in the 2016 budget, but “very modest”.

The IMF, he said, “will find the fiscal space for us, and I will take less than they offer us.”

While his drive to rein in spending has significantly restrained the general government deficit, the consolidated budget shortfall – including spending by municipalities – will be greater. Vucic said he expected it to be around three percent.

He said the sale of 58 percent of state shares in the Telekom Srbija telecoms provider would succeed, and the government was seeking an adviser for a sale or concession for Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla international airport.

Of the money that Serbia reaps, half would go on paying down “terrible loans and interest rates that we took,” and the rest would be spent on major infrastructure projects.

The United Arab Emirates provided $1 billion last year and Serbia hopes for another similar loan.

“I met my friend in Abu Dhabi,” Vucic said, alluding to crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “That would be very important news for us,” he said. “A loan with a maturity period of ten years and two percent interest rates. I spoke to my friend and I hope that we can get it.”