Serbia needs growth of 4 percent to make up for time lost

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia needs to speed up annual economic growth to 4 percent if it is to make up for 25 years of war, international isolation and sluggish performance, the head of the Serbian branch of Erste Bank said in an interview on Wednesday.

The Serbian economy expanded by 3.5 percent in the first three months of the year, mainly due to increased exports and investments, compared with a 1.8 percent contraction in the same quarter last year, according to the statistics office.

But the country needs more growth to emerge from debt, now around 71 percent of GDP, and recover after the wars and isolation of the 1990s and slow development in the early 2000s.

In an interview as part of the 2016 Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, Slavko Caric, CEO of the Serbian branch of Austria's Erste Bank, said the Balkan country was on an upward trajectory.

"We need growth above 4 percent to actually start picking up for all that time that we had lost in the past two and a half decades," Caric said.

The Serbian central bank has estimated 2016 growth at between 2.25 and 2.5 percent, up from its previous forecast of 1.8 percent. Serbia's economy is estimated to have grown by 0.8 percent in 2015.

BITS AND PIECES

Caric said some small and unprofitable banks in Serbia may "die down" in the near future, but that there was no real appetite for consolidation in the sector.

"The Western banks would be willing to buy some bits and pieces, nothing major ... Most of the Western banks in terms of size are pretty happy with what they have in Serbia and don't see any huge interest to grow either organically or by acquiring portfolios," Caric said.

"We are seeing some foreign banks merging outside Serbia and their Serbian operations will merge as well."

Erste bank in Serbia is owned by the Erste Group Bank AG [ESBKG.UL], which holds a 74 percent stake, and the Steiermaerkische Bank und Sparkassen AG [SSPAGS.UL], which owns the remainder. According to official data at the end of 2015, its market share was 3.85 percent in terms of total assets.

The bank's net profit in 2015 amounted to 1.189 billion dinars (9.68 million euros). Its total assets increased from end-2014 by 20.2 percent to 117.5 billion dinars (956.29 million euros) at the end of 2015.

Caric said the biggest threat to the banking sector as a whole comes from fintech, or companies that use technology to make financial systems more efficient.

Fintech in Serbia is still in its infancy, but five companies have been registered since the adoption of a new law that allows them to operate in the country.

"I think the biggest threat for the banking sector in the region and globally is fintech ... those who are nimbler and have a better offer will be able to grasp a bigger number of clients," Caric said.

Erste bank is already seeking a niche in the industry, he said. "For the moment we are talking about partnering up with some of our clients who are more into financial services," he said.