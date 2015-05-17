FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Serb kills son's new wife, own wife and in-laws a day after wedding
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 17, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

Serb kills son's new wife, own wife and in-laws a day after wedding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - One day after his son’s wedding, a Serbian man shot dead his new daughter-in-law, his own wife and both women’s parents before killing himself with his hunting rifle on Sunday, police said.

“Disrupted family relations caused a big tragedy in the village of Martonos, near Kanjiza, in which seven people lost their lives on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.,” said the statement quoted by the state news agency Tanjug.

The village is about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Belgrade. Police said an investigation was underway and gave no further details.

Tanjug quoted sources as saying that Rade Sefer, 55, had a license for the hunting rifle he used in the killings.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.