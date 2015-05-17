Serb kills son's new wife, own wife and in-laws a day after wedding

BELGRADE (Reuters) - One day after his son’s wedding, a Serbian man shot dead his new daughter-in-law, his own wife and both women’s parents before killing himself with his hunting rifle on Sunday, police said.

“Disrupted family relations caused a big tragedy in the village of Martonos, near Kanjiza, in which seven people lost their lives on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.,” said the statement quoted by the state news agency Tanjug.

The village is about 185 kilometers (115 miles) north of Belgrade. Police said an investigation was underway and gave no further details.

Tanjug quoted sources as saying that Rade Sefer, 55, had a license for the hunting rifle he used in the killings.