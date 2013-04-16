FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission set to delay decision on Serbia membership talks
April 16, 2013 / 12:52 PM / in 4 years

EU Commission set to delay decision on Serbia membership talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to delay a recommendation on Serbia’s readiness to start talks to join the European Union, due on Tuesday, to allow time for Serbia and Kosovo to resume talks on the ethnic partition of its former province, diplomats said.

One EU diplomat said the keenly awaited report on Serbia’s prospects would be delayed by a few days. A Commission report on Macedonia’s prospects for starting EU accession talks is due to be published later on Tuesday.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, Justyna Pawlak

