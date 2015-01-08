FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Serbian lawyers consider end to five-month strike after deal with government
January 8, 2015 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Serbian lawyers consider end to five-month strike after deal with government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s lawyers are considering ending a five-month strike after the Justice Ministry met their core demand by agreeing to change regulations, the Bar Association said on Thursday.

Lawyers have boycotted most court hearings since early September last year, delaying thousands of cases and piling pressure on an overloaded judicial system that falls short of the standards set by the European Union, which Serbia wants to join.

The Bar Association, the legal profession’s regulator, had demanded the government change several laws that had allowed notaries to take on certain legal matters previously handled by lawyers.

The association said in a statement that it would discuss the deal on Saturday and that lawyers may return to work by Jan. 18.

Representatives of the Bar Association and the Justice Ministry agreed on Thursday to urgently amend laws on real estate, settlements, inheritance, families and several other legal provisions, the association said.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Sam Wilkin

