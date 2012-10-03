Serb police ban gay parade citing security risks

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serb police have banned a gay rights parade planned for Belgrade on Saturday and all other public gatherings this weekend, fearing attacks by rightist and ultra-nationalist groups.

Serbia outlawed the 2011 Belgrade Pride parade at the last moment, fearing a repetition of the previous year’s violence when dozens were injured and arrested as protesters opposed to the parade clashed with police.

“The ban is imposed on the basis of security assessments,” Milorad Veljovic, the director of Serbian police, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Boban Stojanovic, a gay rights activist and one of the parade’s organizers, said the ban ”has shown that the state has once again backed down before hooligans and violence.

“Our problem is not that we will not march on October 6, but how we will cope with persistent persecution,” Stojanovic said.

Conservative societies across the Balkans have been slow to accept greater gay rights, and similar events across the region have often ended in violence.

The three-month-old government, made up of nationalists and Socialists once led by late strongman Slobodan Milosevic, is under pressure to demonstrate its readiness to allow the parade and protect human rights to keep Serbia’s bid to join the European Union on track.

Patriarch Irinej, head of Serbia’s Orthodox Church, said Prime Minister Ivica Dacic, who also serves as interior minister, should ban an event that was a “parade of shame”.

“It casts a heavy shadow on Belgrade, our centuries-old Christian culture and the dignity of the family as the foundation of the human kind”.

Irinej said Dacic should also ban a “scandalous exhibition” by Swedish photographer Elisabeth Ohlson Wallin, due to open in Belgrade on Wednesday. He said it mocked Jesus Christ as it showed him in female clothing and high heels.

Almost 2,0000 police in riot gear, aided by mounted officers and anti-riot vehicles, deployed in downtown Belgrade as the exhibition opened in an area packed with embassies, government buildings and businesses.

The area was cordoned off and only invitees and journalists were allowed inside.

Outside, several dozen ultra-nationalists gathered to protest, shouting nationalist slogans and chanting hymns.

“We oppose having so many policemen securing this shameful and anti-Christian exhibition. Our fight is supported by the majority of Serbs and all religious communities,” said Bojan Obradovic, a member of Dveri, a small ultra-nationalist party.

The party said it would sue the organizers of the parade and the exhibition for inciting ethnic, racial and national hatred.

Serbia’s Islamic Community also demanded a ban. “This is neither art nor the freedom of speech. It is a conscious and clear insult of faith,” it said in a statement.