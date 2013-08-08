Serb central bank holds off rate cut after minister's ousting

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Thursday, erring on the side of caution after the ousting of Finance Minister Mladjan Dinkic.

Slowing inflation had offered scope for a cut but Dinkic’s departure has deepened concern among investors over the government’s growing budget gap, leaving the dinar currency at greater risk of a selloff.

With annual inflation dipping below double digits for the first time since August last year, the bank says it wants to reduce borrowing costs to support growth.

But the dinar is already at risk from investor worries about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve will tighten supplies of the cheap dollars that have supported high-yielding markets like Serbia‘s.

“Investors are less ready to take risks, increasing depreciation pressures (on local currencies) throughout the region and in Serbia,” the bank said in a statement.

After the rate decision, the dinar firmed slightly against the euro to 113.75 from 113.9 earlier, dealers say.

While central banks in some emerging economies have had to tighten policy to avert a rout in their stock and bond markets, a renewed deal with the International Monetary Fund enabled Serbia’s neighbor Romania to cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low 4.5 percent this week.

But Serbia has been at odds with the IMF since early 2012 over government spending, keeping the dinar vulnerable.

Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank said Serbian policymakers had acted cautiously given market concerns, but the central bank has room for rate cuts.

“Arguably given trends on the inflation and growth front, there could be significant scope for further rate cuts, assuming that a new cabinet is pulled together quickly, and if Serbia committed to a new IMF program,” Ash said in an analysis.

The Serbian central bank cut rates in May for the first time in more than a year and again in June.

Thursday’s decision was in line with expectations of four out of 10 traders and analysts polled by Reuters this month. Six had predicted the bank would cut rates on slowing inflation.

Dinkic’s departure averted the immediate risk of a snap election and a delay to the start of membership talks with the European Union, penciled in for January 2014.

But it may also delay efforts to bring the budget under control, particularly given the more populist line taken by Socialist Prime Minister Ivica Dacic. Officials say a new finance minister will be named this month.

The central bank says annual inflation will slide within its target band of 3-6 percent by end-October, having dipped to 9.8 percent in June.

“The (bank‘s) Executive Board believes that additional measures of fiscal consolidation and structural reforms will contribute to further easing of inflationary pressures,” it said.

The next rate-setting meeting was set for Sept 12.