Serbian central bank cuts key rate to 10.50 percent

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s central bank cut its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.5 percent on Friday, its first cut since June, after inflation fell sharply and the government said it would overhaul its finances.

The National Bank of Serbia said it had been able to cut its benchmark rate, which is still the highest in the region, because its policies, combined with low agricultural prices and weak demand had helped bring down inflation.

“These factors will be contributing to further lowering of inflationary pressures and maintaining of inflation within the target band,” it said in a statement.

Annual inflation plunged to 4.9 percent in September from 7.3 percent in August, helped by a good harvest, returning within the bank’s 2013 target range centered on 4.5 percent for the first time in more than a year.

The rate cut was in line with market expectations. Nine of 13 traders and dealers polled by Reuters this month had predicted a cut of 25 to 50 basis points on Friday. Four said the bank would keep it at 11 percent.

Last month, the bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged on concerns about how soon the U.S. Federal Reserve might start running down its money-pumping program which has encouraged investors to buy high-yielding debt like Serbia‘s.

The bank said on Friday that the government’s budget plans reduced inflation risks and weak demand for goods and services would help to hold down prices in 2014.

“The rise of the value added tax (VAT) will have a one-time effect and low impact on inflation,” the statement said. The government plans to raise VAT for some products to 10 percent from 8 percent by the turn of the year.

Last week the Socialist-led government announced plans to reverse a trend of mounting debt by ending subsidies to unprofitable state companies, cutting wages in the public sector and plugging revenue holes such as black markets in tobacco and oil derivatives.

Serbian markets got a further boost this week when the European Union recommended the start of accession talks with Belgrade in January.

The International Monetary Fund last week praised Serbia’s budget efforts and the central bank’s inflation targeting. It also suggested it was appropriate to put policy easing on hold due to financial market volatility. But since then the U.S. Congress has resolved, for now, the budget standoff which had rattled world markets.

Serbia is hoping to strike a fresh loan deal with the IMF next year, after the fund suspended a previous deal in 2012 due to Belgrade’s unchecked spending and rising debt.

The dinar, which has been stable against the euro in recent weeks, firmed to 114 per euro on Tuesday, prompting the bank to purchase a total of 35 million euros to prevent its excessive strengthening.