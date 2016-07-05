Serbia's central bank seen at holding rates this week: Reuters poll

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank will probably keep its benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent this week, as external pressures outweigh better-than-expected economic performance and low inflation, a Reuters poll showed.

Of 13 dealers and analysts polled by Reuters this week and last, 12 said the bank would keep the rate at 4.25 percent on Thursday. One saw a 25 basis points cut.

The central bank has left the rate unchanged since February after cutting it by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent.

Serbian inflation in May stood at 0.7 percent, far below its target of between 2.5 percent and 5.5 percent. The Statistics Office is scheduled to announce June inflation on July 12.

The central bank has repeatedly said it will maintain a cautious monetary policy because of low inflation, which is expected to return to the target range by the end of 2016 or early 2017.

Aleksandar Vucic, the prime minister-designate, says country's fiscal performance improved in the first half of 2016, with the deficit standing at 3.9 billion dinars (31.71 million euros), down from 84.5 billion dinars as previously agreed with the International Monetary Fund as part of a 1.2 billion euros ($1.34 billion) loan-deal.

Its public debt also dropped by 140 million euros since the beginning of 2016 to 72.1 percent of output at the end of May.

In June, the IMF commended Serbia's economic performance and reforms bid, raising 2016 economic output forecast to 2.5 percent from 1.8 percent, but said Belgrade must to more to curb debt.

"Having in mind (low) inflation, positive opinion of the IMF, the central bank may cut benchmark rate, but Brexit-related uncertainties and the flight of investors from emerging markets ... could prompt it to hold the rate," said Sasa Djogovic of Belgrade's Institute for Market Research.

The dinar which this year remained relatively stable against the euro, fell to historic lows immediately after Britain voted to leave the EU, but recovered to its previous values within days.

To rein in dinar's oscillations versus euro, the central bank has so far this year sold 870 million euros and purchased 80 million euros.