Two Serbs kidnapped in Libya killed in U.S. raids, prime minister says

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Two Serbian embassy staff abducted in Libya in November were killed in U.S. raids against a suspected Islamic State training camp on Friday, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Sladjana Stankovic, a communications officer, and Jovica Stepic, a driver, were taken hostage on Nov. 8 after their diplomatic convoy came under fire near the coastal city of Sabratha.

“It is officially confirmed that the two embassy staff were killed in air raids,” Vucic told a press briefing.