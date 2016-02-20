FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two Serbs kidnapped in Libya killed in U.S. raids, prime minister says
February 20, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Two Serbs kidnapped in Libya killed in U.S. raids, prime minister says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Two Serbian embassy staff abducted in Libya in November were killed in U.S. raids against a suspected Islamic State training camp on Friday, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday.

Sladjana Stankovic, a communications officer, and Jovica Stepic, a driver, were taken hostage on Nov. 8 after their diplomatic convoy came under fire near the coastal city of Sabratha.

“It is officially confirmed that the two embassy staff were killed in air raids,” Vucic told a press briefing.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by John Stonestreet

