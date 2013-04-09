FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man kills 13 relatives and neighbours in Serb village
#World News
April 9, 2013 / 7:30 AM / in 4 years

Man kills 13 relatives and neighbours in Serb village

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - A man in Serbia shot dead 13 people, mainly relatives and neighbors, in a village south of the capital Belgrade on Tuesday, police said.

Twelve people died at the scene and one in hospital. The gunman shot himself and his wife but it was not clear what their condition was.

“They were killed in five houses, mainly relatives and neighbors,” Milorad Veljovic, the head of the Serbian Interior Ministry’s emergencies department, told Radio B92. “We don’t know the motive.”

Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
