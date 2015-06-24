World Bank, IFC approve $2.2 billion lending to Serbia in 2016-2020

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The World Bank and its private sector investment arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), have approved $2.2 billion in lending to Serbia in 2016-2020 to foster competitiveness and growth, the global lender said on Wednesday.

Serbia is trying to reform its way out of the deadening legacy of socialist mismanagement and corruption but the economy is still struggling, with unemployment at around 16 percent and the average net monthly wage equivalent to 379 euros ($424).

The World Bank package is meant to help Serbia improve its management of public spending, enhance public utilities and offload various loss-ridden state enterprises under a government campaign to cut the budget deficit and attract investment.

The bank’s board endorsed a 2016-20 Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Serbia, on Tuesday in Washington, according to its representative office in the Serbian capital Belgrade.

The program is also intended to tackle bad loans -- which account for 23 percent of total lending in the Balkan state -- and improve the business climate, the World Bank statement said.

“The Board of Executive Directors welcomed Serbia’s steady progress in ... structural reforms that would bring macro-fiscal sustainability,” it said.

The reforms include disposing of more than 500 remaining state and socially-owned commercial enterprises and improving the performance of state utilities and public transport firms.

The program is to be financed with $1.6 billion made available by the World Bank and another $600 million by the IFC.

The International Monetary Fund, which has a 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) standby loan arrangement with Serbia, expects economic growth to be flat in 2015.