Serco staff cleared in prisoner escort contract probe

LONDON (Reuters) - Serco said on Friday the City of London police had found no evidence that staff working on a British prisoner escorting contract for the outsourcing firm had misleadingly recorded prisoners as ready for court when they were not.

The City of London police, which in August 2013 was asked to investigate whether Serco staff had been fixing the key contract performance measure, had also found no evidence of a “corporate-wide conspiracy”, Serco said.

The Crown Prosecution Service had accepted the City of London Police’s view and the case would now be closed, Serco said.