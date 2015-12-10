FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett reports 8.02 percent stake in Sears' REIT Seritage Growth
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 10, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Buffett reports 8.02 percent stake in Sears' REIT Seritage Growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway, speaks at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit in Washington October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett disclosed an 8.02 percent stake in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG.N), a real estate trust created by retailer Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O).

Buffett’s passive stake in Seritage is valued at $70.5 million based on the stock’s Wednesday close, according to a regulatory filing.

HomeServices of America Inc, a unit of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N), agreed to buy luxury real estate broker Allie Beth Allman & Associates in November.

Seritage was formed by Sears Holdings in June by spinning off about 254 Sears and Kmart stores, as part of the struggling retailer’s plans to raise cash.

The REIT, which now also includes Sears’ 50 percent interest in joint ventures with three mall operators, has leased the stores back to Sears for operation.

Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.