Auto repair-center operator Service King Paint & Body LLC, owned by Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP, is considering a potential sale of the company for more than $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group LP have had discussions about initiating the sale process with bankers but no final decision has been made, Bloomberg reported.

Blackstone first invested in Dallas-based Service King in 2014 while Carlyle Group made its first investment in the auto repair company in 2012.

Neither Blackstone Group nor Carlyle Group could be reached immediately for comments.

