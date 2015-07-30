Japan's Seven & i, Fast Retailing plan broad tie-up: source

A shopper is seen behind a Seven & I Holdings' logo at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retailers Seven & i Holdings Co (3382.T) and Fast Retailing (9983.T) plan a wide-ranging partnership this year, including a new clothing brand, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The cooperation, which will also include allowing customers to pick up Uniqlo casual-wear products at 7-Eleven stories, will not include a capital tie-up, the person said.

Media representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Nikkei newspaper said on Friday the companies also intend to work together overseas.