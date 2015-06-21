FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Borealis renews pursuit of Severn Trent: Sunday Times
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 21, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Borealis renews pursuit of Severn Trent: Sunday Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Severn Trent sign hangs on a gate at Cropston Reservoir in Cropston, central England, May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Borealis Infrastructure is considering a 5 billion pound ($8 billion) bid for Severn Trent (SVT.L), the Sunday Times reported, two years after the British water utility rejected its previous approach.

The newspaper reported that the two sides opened talks last month and discussions were still at an early stage.

In 2013 Severn Trent rejected a series of takeover offers by LongRiver Partners, an investment fund consortium including Borealis Infrastructure, saying they did not reflect the firm’s long-term value.

Severn may be more susceptible to a bid now, the newspaper said citing sources close to the situation, as the industry regulator has imposed tighter profit rules for the next five years and the company has also had a change of chief executive.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.