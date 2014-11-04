U.S. Labor Department sues fiduciaries of Severstal Wheeling

(Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department said it filed a lawsuit against the fiduciaries of steelmaker Severstal Wheeling Inc for failing to properly oversee its retirement plans and causing losses of more than $7 million.

The department alleged that the fiduciaries - members of Severstal Wheeling’s retirement committee, Michael DiClemente and Dennis Halpin, and investment firm WPN Corp and its owner Ronald LaBow - had mismanaged the assets of the plans between November 3, 2008 and May 19, 2009.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, seeks to restore all losses and remove the retirement committee as fiduciaries for the plans.