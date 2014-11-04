FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Labor Department sues fiduciaries of Severstal Wheeling
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
November 4, 2014 / 8:51 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Labor Department sues fiduciaries of Severstal Wheeling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department said it filed a lawsuit against the fiduciaries of steelmaker Severstal Wheeling Inc for failing to properly oversee its retirement plans and causing losses of more than $7 million.

The department alleged that the fiduciaries - members of Severstal Wheeling’s retirement committee, Michael DiClemente and Dennis Halpin, and investment firm WPN Corp and its owner Ronald LaBow - had mismanaged the assets of the plans between November 3, 2008 and May 19, 2009.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, seeks to restore all losses and remove the retirement committee as fiduciaries for the plans.

Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.