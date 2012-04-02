FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profits drop 34 percent at Egyptian cable firm Sewedy
April 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

Profits drop 34 percent at Egyptian cable firm Sewedy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s El Sewedy Electric (SWDY.CA), the Arab world’s biggest listed cable maker, reported on Monday a 34 percent drop in its consolidated net profit for 2011, a year of political uprisings that disrupted economies in the region.

Net profit fell to 536.5 million Egyptian pounds ($88.82 million) from 816.6 million pounds in 2010, the company said in a statement.

On an unconsolidated basis, net income slumped by 70 percent to 252.6 million pounds. Turnover rose 18 percent to 15.17 billion pounds.

“The results are worse than expected,” said Wafaa Baddour, an analyst at EFG-Hermes. “The revenues are normal but the margins are lower, especially for the turnkey projects. There are extra expenses and foreign currency losses.”

She said she had been expecting a net profit of 720 million pounds.

Sewedy, which has production plants in Egypt and 10 other countries, also makes windfarm equipment.

Analysts say it cut some production in Egypt and Syria as political upheaval and conflict sapped demand for its wires and cables.

Sewedy shares, which have underperformed a 37 percent gain by Egypt's benchmark EGX30 index .EGX30 this year, fell early in Monday's session but then rallied to close up 1.4 percent.

($1=6.0400 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Greg Mahlich

