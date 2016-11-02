FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former World Bank director new Seychelles finance minister
November 2, 2016 / 7:21 PM / 10 months ago

Former World Bank director new Seychelles finance minister

George Thande

2 Min Read

VICTORIA (Reuters) - A former World Bank director became the new finance minister for Seychelles on Wednesday, at a time when the Indian Ocean island nation is seeking to bolster its status as a financial services hub.

Peter Larose's appointment was part of a cabinet reshuffle following former president James Michel's resignation last month, after the opposition won a majority in parliament for the first time in the country's history. The former vice president, Danny Faure, took over the remainder of Michel's five-year term.

Larose is a former general manager at the Central Bank of Seychelles, and has previously advised the Ministry of Finance, according to his profile on the World Bank website.

He has a doctorate in commercial banking and an MBA in international banking and finance from the University of Birmingham.

The reshuffle was announced by State House this weekend.

Seychelles, a string of white-sand islands, has traditionally relied on fishing and tourism as its main industries but is trying to reinvent itself as a financial services hub, offering stability, low taxation and clear regulation.

Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Alison Williams

