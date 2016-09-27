Blasts kill at least 17 in Baghdad: police, medics
BAGHDAD Three blasts killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 50 in predominantly Shi'ite Muslim districts of Baghdad on Tuesday, police and medical sources said.
VICTORIA Seychelles President James Alix Michel said on Tuesday he would resign on Oct. 16 after a constitutional amendment to limit the number of presidential terms to two, a statement published by the state house showed.
"Tonight I am announcing my decision to resign from the post of President of the Republic,” Michel said in the statement.
(Reporting by George Thande; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
DRESDEN, Germany German police are stepping up protection of Muslim institutions in Dresden after two improvised bombs exploded in the eastern city on Monday evening, one at a mosque and one at an international conference centre.
PANAMA CITY Panama has sent the U.S. Department of State an extradition request for former President Ricardo Martinelli to be returned to the Central American nation, a spokesman for Panama's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.