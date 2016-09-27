French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes Seychelles' President James Michel as he arrives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

VICTORIA Seychelles President James Alix Michel said on Tuesday he would resign on Oct. 16 after a constitutional amendment to limit the number of presidential terms to two, a statement published by the state house showed.

"Tonight I am announcing my decision to resign from the post of President of the Republic,” Michel said in the statement.

(Reporting by George Thande; writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Hugh Lawson)