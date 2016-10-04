Altice CEO says watchdog blocking SFR buyout 'incomprehensible'

PARIS (Reuters) - The French market watchdog's decision to block a buyout offer for SFR by Altice was "totally incomprehensible" and sent a signal of unpredictability that could hurt Paris as a financial center, Altice CEO Michel Combes said on Tuesday.

The AMF watchdog said earlier on Tuesday that the offer by Altice (ATCA.AS) to buy the shares it did not already own in telecoms group SFR (SFRGR.PA) did not comply with rules - a rare decision to oppose a share buyout.

Combes told Reuters he would not review the terms of the SFR offer.