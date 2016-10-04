FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Altice CEO says watchdog blocking SFR buyout 'incomprehensible'
October 4, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Altice CEO says watchdog blocking SFR buyout 'incomprehensible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Michel Combes attends a hearing at the National Assembly in Paris, France, June 29, 2016.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - The French market watchdog's decision to block a buyout offer for SFR by Altice was "totally incomprehensible" and sent a signal of unpredictability that could hurt Paris as a financial center, Altice CEO Michel Combes said on Tuesday.

The AMF watchdog said earlier on Tuesday that the offer by Altice (ATCA.AS) to buy the shares it did not already own in telecoms group SFR (SFRGR.PA) did not comply with rules - a rare decision to oppose a share buyout.

Combes told Reuters he would not review the terms of the SFR offer.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
