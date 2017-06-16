Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
PARIS French telecom operator Orange said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR had lost a lawsuit against it over fiber optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.
Le Parisien reported that SFR was seeking more than 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in damages over access to infrastructure for network coverage. Instead, the court ruled that SFR must pay 300,000 euros to cover the trial costs, Le Parisien said.
A spokesman for Orange confirmed Le Parisien story.
SFR declined to comment. The court could not be immediately reached for comment.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss advanced wireless technologies and drones on Thursday with top executives at AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, T-Mobile US Inc and other firms, focusing on how government can create the right environment for breakthroughs.