The logo of French telecom operator Orange is seen on the facade of the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, France, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS French telecom operator Orange said on Friday that rival telecom group SFR had lost a lawsuit against it over fiber optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of newspaper Le Parisien.

Le Parisien reported that SFR was seeking more than 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in damages over access to infrastructure for network coverage. Instead, the court ruled that SFR must pay 300,000 euros to cover the trial costs, Le Parisien said.

A spokesman for Orange confirmed Le Parisien story.

SFR declined to comment. The court could not be immediately reached for comment.

