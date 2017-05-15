FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SFR sues Orange over fiber optics network coverage: Orange
May 15, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 3 months ago

SFR sues Orange over fiber optics network coverage: Orange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of telecom company Orange is seen at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecom operator Orange said on Monday that rival telecom group SFR had filed a lawsuit against it over fiber optic network coverage, confirming a report on the website of financial daily Les Echos.

The paper reported that SFR wants a bigger share of the network than had been agreed in 2011, before SFR was taken over by cable operator Numericable in 2014.

A spokesman for Orange said he was surprised about the legal action because the agreement between the two operators about their respective share had already been approved by the regulator and the government.

SFR declined comment.

(Refiles to fix spelling of 'coverage' in headline)

Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Andrew Callus; Writing by GV De Clercq

