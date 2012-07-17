FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Societe Generale is to repay HK wealth management clients $11 million
July 17, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

Societe Generale is to repay HK wealth management clients $11 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday that Societe Generale is to repay $11 million to wealth management customers for failing to properly disclose its fees to them.

The Securities and Futures Commission said it had raised concerns that in more than 3,000 transactions, Societe Generale’s clients had paid or received a different price for over-the-counter traded products than the price paid by the bank, with the difference being retained as a fee.

“The fee was variable and in some cases, excessive. It appears Societe Generale did not disclose this fee to the customers nor was the fee disclosed as a commission in the resulting contract notes issued to each customer,” the SFC said in a statement.

The regulator said the bank has also agreed to an independent review of its internal controls, systems and procedures in its Hong Kong wealth management unit.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
