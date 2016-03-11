Shailene Woodley on equality in "Allegiant"

LOS ANGELES - American actress Shailene Woodley returns as heroine Tris in “Allegiant”, the latest in young adult sci-fi “The Divergent Series”.

In the third film of the franchise, Tris and her friends break out of the compound of Chicago they’ve lived in all their lives and cross over the wall so she can save her brother Caleb from the death penalty.

However, the outside world is not what the group expected.

“The nice thing about this movie is there’s a lot of strong females and there’s a lot of strong males,” Woodley told Reuters in an interview.

“It’s not males are leading and the females are being suppressed or the females are leading and the males are being suppressed. There’s equality between the kingdom and the queendom.”

The films are based on the trilogy by author Veronica Roth. Like “The Hunger Games”, the third book has been split into two parts, with the next film, “Ascendant”, set for release in 2017.

“The Divergent Series: Allegiant”, already out in several European countries, hits U.S. cinemas on March 18.