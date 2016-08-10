FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shake Shack restaurant sales disappoint, stock drops
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2016 / 8:22 PM / a year ago

Shake Shack restaurant sales disappoint, stock drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A customer holds a bag full of food inside of a Shake Shack store in New York January 30, 2015.Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Shake Shack Inc (SHAK.N), known for indulgent antibiotic-free hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes, on Wednesday said quarterly sales growth at established restaurants had slowed more than analysts expected, news that sent shares tumbling.

Shake Shack stock slid 8.5 percent to $37.40 in extended trading after the chain said closely watched same-restaurant sales were up 4.5 percent during the second quarter. Analysts had expected a 5.4 percent rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Those sales were up 9.9 percent in the first quarter.

Growth expectations have been sky-high for Shake Shack, which some proponents predicted could match the once red-hot growth of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N). The burrito chain hit the skids last year when a string of food safety lapses hammered sales and sent its stock plunging.

Shake Shack restaurants, particularly in Manhattan, often have long lines. Critics of the company worry that it cannot generate that sort of demand in other locations.

Traffic to U.S. fast-food chains has been weak due in part to competition from grocery stores, which have been raising food prices at a slower pace than restaurants.

Shake Shack Inc had second-quarter net income of $3.3 million, or 14 cents per share, up from net income of $1.1 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were also 14 cents per share, topping analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 37 percent to $66.5 million.

Shake Shack shares debuted in January 2015 on the New York Stock Exchange at $21 a share and briefly topped $100 a share in May 2015. They have underperformed the S&P 500 since November.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.