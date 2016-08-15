FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shanghai Electric acquires German aviation manufacturer BAW
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 15, 2016 / 12:50 AM / a year ago

Shanghai Electric acquires German aviation manufacturer BAW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Electric Group (601727.SS) has acquired a 100-percent stake in German aviation equipment manufacturer Broetje-Automation GmbH (BAW) for HK$1.7 billion ($219.19 million), the company announced on Sunday.

"Through this acquisition, the company is able to enter into automated manufacturing equipment and systems for the aerospace sector," the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shanghai Electric, a manufacturer of power generation equipment, has been trying to diversify its operations and has been investing in renewable energy and other high tech industries.

($1 = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.