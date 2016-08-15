Shanghai Electric acquires German aviation manufacturer BAW

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Electric Group (601727.SS) has acquired a 100-percent stake in German aviation equipment manufacturer Broetje-Automation GmbH (BAW) for HK$1.7 billion ($219.19 million), the company announced on Sunday.

"Through this acquisition, the company is able to enter into automated manufacturing equipment and systems for the aerospace sector," the firm said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Shanghai Electric, a manufacturer of power generation equipment, has been trying to diversify its operations and has been investing in renewable energy and other high tech industries.

($1 = 7.7558 Hong Kong dollars)