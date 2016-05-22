FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Woman attacked by shark off Florida coast, swims to shore: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman was attacked by a shark off the Florida coast on Sunday, swimming back to shore for help with a bite in her thigh, ABC News reported.

Mary Marcus, 57, was listed in stable condition at a hospital, ABC reported, citing Vero Beach police.

Representatives for the Vero Beach Police Department and the hospital could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Marcus was attacked as she swam near the Costa d‘Este Beach Resort and Spa at Vero Beach, ABC reported, and suffered what police described as an “exploratory bite” from the shark.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

