Sharp shareholders re-elect CEO, approve bailout to secure survival

OSAKA, Japan (Reuters) - Sharp Corp’s shareholders re-elected CEO Kozo Takahashi and approved plans for a second bank bailout on Tuesday, backing the electronics company’s strategy to survive a deep downturn in its troubled display business amid fierce competition.

Chief Executive Takahashi was re-elected at the end of the annual general meeting in Osaka despite disquiet among investors that his restructuring efforts, including 5,000 job cuts and the sale of its headquarters, did not go far enough.

A detailed vote count was not immediately available, but support is expected to have fallen from 97 percent a year earlier due to disappointment over losses, the lack of a dividend and a massive cut to capital as part of the bailout.

Institutional investors had said they did not want to oppose Takahashi’s re-election or plans for the bailout because they were afraid of the consequences for a company that is already on its knees.

Sharp, once Apple Inc’s preferred supplier, posted a net loss of 222 billion yen ($1.79 billion) in the last fiscal year, its third loss in four years, with Takahashi blaming a rapid deterioration in its operating environment in the second half.

Shareholders said the vote did not mean they were satisfied, with a few urging Takahashi to take responsibility and quit. The meeting lasted over 3 hours, the longest for Sharp.

One said he had invested his retirement savings in Sharp and had been “counting on” growth.

“Two or three years ago things started to go wrong, but I didn’t dream it would come to this,” he said.