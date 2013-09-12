FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sharp shares fall to 2-1/2 month low, sources say Sharp to raise equity
#Global Markets
September 12, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Sharp shares fall to 2-1/2 month low, sources say Sharp to raise equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man rides an escalator past Japanese display maker Sharp Corp's advertisements at an electronics retail store in Tokyo May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Sharp Corp (6753.T) sagged 4.4 percent to a 2-1/2 month low of 369 yen on Thursday after sources told Reuters that the TV and display maker is planning to raise as much as 15 billion yen ($150 million) through a public share offering to shore up its finances.

At the same time, the company could raise approximately 20 billion yen in a third-party share allocation, according to a financing plan that has been shared with creditors.

Sharp is expected to decide on the steps at a board meeting scheduled as early as next week, according to the sources who asked not to be identified.

($1 = 99.9850 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Richard Pullin

