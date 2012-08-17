FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hon Hai seeking 20 pct stake in Sharp: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 17, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Hon Hai seeking 20 pct stake in Sharp: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man looks at Sharp Corp's Aquos TVs displayed at an electronics store in Tokyo August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW) is seeking to raise its stake in Japanese LCD maker Sharp Corp (6753.T) to about 20 percent from a previously agreed 9.9 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition on Friday.

Sharp’s lenders are telling the troubled company that a capital-tie up with Hon Hai, the world’s leading contract electronics maker and a key supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), is a prerequisite for further financial support, the Nikkei said.

Hon Hai is said to be seeking a price of about 200 yen per share for Sharp, compared with the 550 yen initially agreed in March. Sharp’s shares shot up as much as 13 percent on the report. They were up 4.0 percent at 182 yen in late afternoon trade.

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.