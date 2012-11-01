FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp keeps 2012/13 sales forecast for TVs, cuts LCD panels
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 1, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Sharp keeps 2012/13 sales forecast for TVs, cuts LCD panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp maintained its LCD TV sales forecast at 8 million televisions on Thursday even as the Japanese TV maker deals with a shrinking home market and increased industry competition.

But the consumer electronics maker cut its estimate for liquid crystal display panel sales in the year to next March to 880 billion yen ($11.01 billion) from an earlier projection for 900 billion yen.

($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.