Sharp keeps 2012/13 sales forecast for TVs, cuts LCD panels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp maintained its LCD TV sales forecast at 8 million televisions on Thursday even as the Japanese TV maker deals with a shrinking home market and increased industry competition.

But the consumer electronics maker cut its estimate for liquid crystal display panel sales in the year to next March to 880 billion yen ($11.01 billion) from an earlier projection for 900 billion yen.

($1 = 79.9300 Japanese yen)