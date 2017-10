TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp, which makes display screens for Apple Inc, said it expects sales of liquid crystal display panels to rise 14.5 percent to 970 billion yen ($9.53 billion) in the year to March 31.

Japan’s LCD pioneer, which on Tuesday released its latest business results, forecast revenue from televisions to rise 3 percent to 400 billion yen in the current business year.

($1 = 101.7450 Japanese yen)