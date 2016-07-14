FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp exec says Foxconn deal to soon receive China approval: Jiji
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 14, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Sharp exec says Foxconn deal to soon receive China approval: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A plan by Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) to acquire Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) is set to be approved soon by the Chinese government, a Sharp executive was quoted as saying by Jiji news.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is investing around $3.5 billion for a two-thirds stake in Sharp.

The Nikkei had previously reported that the closing of the deal was being thwarted by a time-consuming antitrust review in China.

($1 = 105.4600 yen)

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.