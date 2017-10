TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp 6753. has cut its stake in car navigation maker Pioneer Corp (6773.T) to 9.2 percent from 14.3 percent, according to a regulatory filing.

Sharp, which has as much as 360 billion yen ($4.6 billion) of short-term commercial paper loans to pay, had said it was considering off-loading some of its marketable securities to raise money. ($1 = 78.3000 Japanese yen)