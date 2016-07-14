Sharp exec says Foxconn deal to soon receive China approval: Jiji

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A plan by Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) to acquire Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) is set to be approved soon by the Chinese government, a Sharp executive was quoted as saying by Jiji news.

Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is investing around $3.5 billion for a two-thirds stake in Sharp.

The Nikkei had previously reported that the closing of the deal was being thwarted by a time-consuming antitrust review in China.

($1 = 105.4600 yen)