Sharp exec says Foxconn deal to soon receive China approval: Jiji

TOKYO (Reuters) - A plan by Taiwan’s Foxconn (2317.TW) to acquire Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) is set to be approved soon by the Chinese government, a Sharp executive was quoted as saying by Jiji news.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is investing around $3.5 billion for a two-thirds stake in Sharp.
The Nikkei had previously reported that the closing of the deal was being thwarted by a time-consuming antitrust review in China.
($1 = 105.4600 yen)
