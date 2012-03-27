Apple supplier Hon Hai to take 11 percent stake in Sharp

TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW) will take an 11 percent stake in Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T), the Japanese company said on Tuesday, under a tie-up in LCD production that includes Sharp issuing 66.5 billion yen ($803 million) worth of its shares to four Hon Hai group companies.
Hon Hai, an Apple (AAPL.O) supplier, will hold a 46.48 percent stake in Japan’s main Sakai plant, in western Japan.
($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen)
Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann