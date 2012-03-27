FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple supplier Hon Hai to take 11 percent stake in Sharp
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 27, 2012 / 8:25 AM / 6 years ago

Apple supplier Hon Hai to take 11 percent stake in Sharp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Takashi Okuda, who has been named as Sharp Corp's new president, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo March 27, 2012. Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co will take an 11 percent stake in Japan's Sharp Corp, the Japanese company said on Tuesday, under a tie-up in LCD production that includes Sharp issuing 66.5 billion yen ($803 million) worth of its shares to four Hon Hai group companies. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW) will take an 11 percent stake in Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T), the Japanese company said on Tuesday, under a tie-up in LCD production that includes Sharp issuing 66.5 billion yen ($803 million) worth of its shares to four Hon Hai group companies.

Hon Hai, an Apple (AAPL.O) supplier, will hold a 46.48 percent stake in Japan’s main Sakai plant, in western Japan.

($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Edmund Klamann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.