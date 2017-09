(Reuters) - Shares of Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) jumped as much as 8.2 percent on Monday after Kyodo News reported Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), also known as Foxconn, proposed buying the struggling display maker for around 300 billion yen ($2.49 billion) on condition that it top management be revamped.

Kyodo cited unnamed sources in its report, published late on Friday.