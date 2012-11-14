Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest about $378 million in Sharp: sources

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Sharp Corp (6753.T) is in talks with chipmakers Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) about the two jointly investing around 30 billion yen ($378 million) in the struggling display maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Sharp, a supplier of displays to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), may reach an agreement as early as the end of this month with Qualcomm, said one source, who asked not to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media. ($1 = 79.4400 Japanese yen)