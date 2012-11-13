FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest up to $300 million in Sharp: Jiji
#Technology News
November 14, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Intel, Qualcomm in talks to invest up to $300 million in Sharp: Jiji

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Intel Corp and Qualcomm Inc are in talks to jointly invest 16 billion yen to 24 billion yen ($200 million to $300 million) in struggling Japanese liquid crystal display maker Sharp Corp, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

Other media reports, also based on anonymous sources, said Intel was in final talks to invest between 30 billion yen and 40 billion yen in Sharp.

Jiji reported Sharp, which hopes to gain access to the two chipmakers’ client cellphone makers, is expected to reach an agreement by the end of this month. ($1 = 79.4400 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by John Mair

